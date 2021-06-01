A.P.’s COVID tally crosses 17 lakh

VIJAYAWADA

01 June 2021 23:50 IST

104 deaths and 11,303 new infections reported

The State has again reported 104 COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. During the same period, 11,303 new infections were reported and the cumulative tally crossed 17 lakh.

The tally reached 17,04,388 and the death toll increased to 11,034. The tally jumped from 16 lakh to 17 lakh in seven days.

The number of recoveries stands at 15,46,617 including 18,257 recoveries in the past day and the recovery rate was at 90.74%. The number of active cases came down to 1,46,737.

The positivity rate of the 93,704 samples tested in the past day was 12.06% and that of 1.935 crore samples tested so far was 8.81%.

West Godavari again reported 20 new deaths in a day. It was followed by Chittoor (14), Anantapur (9), Guntur (9), East Godavari (8), Visakhapatnam (7), Krishna (6), Kurnool (6), Srikakulam (6), Vizianagaram (6), Kadapa (5), Nellore (4) and Prakasam (4).

With 2,477 new infections, East Godavari was the only district to see more than 2,000 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (1,536), West Godavari (1,116), Visakhapatnam (985), Anantapur (953), Prakasam (935), Srikakulam (693), Guntur (686), Krishna (647), Nellore (444), Kadapa (323), Kurnool (286) and Vizinagaram (222).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,28,067), Chittoor (1,92,625), Guntur (1,50,581), West Godavari (1,42,088), Anantapur (1,39,251), Visakhapatnam (1,38,157), Nellore (1,18,501), Kurnool (1,15,501), Srikakulam (1,09,677), Prakasam (1,08,041), Kadapa (95,180), Krishna (89,269) and Vizianagaram (74,555).