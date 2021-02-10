APPSC invites applications for proficiency test

VIJAYAWADA

10 February 2021 01:17 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for an online qualifying test in proficiency in office automation with usage of computers and associated software for employees appointed on compassionate grounds in HoD/Directorate/ AP Secretariat, VRO and in service VRA.

The last date for payment of fee is March 1. The computer proficiency test is likely to be held on April 6. A detailed notification will be available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in from February 10.

The Commission has also called for applications for the entrance examination to admissions in Class-VIII in Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for the term commencing in January, 2022.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 5 (Saturday) in Vijayawada. The last date for receiving the applications is April 15. The detailed information is available on the Commission’s website.