APPSC interviews on March 16

VIJAYAWADA

04 March 2021 00:20 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to call 12 candidates for the oral test (interview) on March 16, to the post of lecturer in Government Degree Colleges in AP Collegiate Education Service.

The relevant documents including call letter (Memo), check-list, attestation form, non-creamy layer certificate and deformity certificate (if required) for provisionally qualified candidates is available on the Commission's website https://www.psc.ap.gov.in

Advertising

Advertising