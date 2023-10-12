ADVERTISEMENT

Appireddy participates in housewarming ceremony at Perecherla under Pedalandariki Illu scheme

October 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Government Whip in the Council Lella Appireddy participated in the housewarming ceremony held at Perecherla layout in Medikonduru mandal on Thursday as part of handing over five lakh houses to the beneficiaries under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme by the Andhra Pradesh government across the State.

They were not just houses but emerging new colonies, he said. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave house sites and then constructed houses on them for the poor, which became an asset for the beneficiaries. ‘’The Chief Minister has also been providing health and education facilities for people and ensuring their welfare. With this confidence, the YSR Congress Party is hoping to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in the coming elections,’‘ Mr. Appireddy said.. 

He said all the leaders in the undivided Guntur district (present Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts) have been working with coordination for the elections. They will create more awareness among the public on the welfare schemes implemented and the development activities undertaken by the Chief Minister, in the coming days, he added. 

Guntur district Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and other officials and leaders participated in the programme.

