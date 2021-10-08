Appalayagunta temple gets mini Kalyanakatta

A devotee getting his head tonsured at the mini Kalyanakatta at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara temple at Appayalagunta on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

08 October 2021 00:07 IST

A mini ‘Kalyanakatta’ (tonsuring centre) was opened at the TTD’s Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta near here on Thursday.

In view of the restricted entry to the Tirumala temple in view of the restrictions imposed to check coronavirus pandemic, the facility is expected to have devotees in large numbers, as it is a practice to offer human hair in the allied temples in case of one’s inability to visit Tirumala.

The temple officials declared the facility open next to the Kalyana Mandapam, after performing the a puja. The devotees can offer hair in fulfilment of their vow akin to Tirumala, said temple Assistant Executive Officer Prabhakar Reddy.

The TTD management has also constructed toilets and bathrooms for the convenience of devotees.