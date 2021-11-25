APITA, GTS sign pact to mould entrepreneurs

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2021 01:52 IST

City-based Glocal Technology Solutions (GTS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) to foster entrepreneurship among youth across the State.

CEOs of the two companies Tarun Kakani and Anil Tentu signed the MoU on Tuesday. As part of the collaboration, GTC will organise workshops in up-skilling the students in technologies like Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, mobile app development, website designing, hackathons and start-up rendezvous.

“The government is keen on promoting education and entrepreneurship amongst youth. APITA is coming up with several novel initiatives and signing an MoU with GTS is one such initiative to drive the IT and skill development in niche technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things,” Mr. Anil said.

Mr. Tarun Kakani, who is also an Atal Innovation Mentor and Champion of Change, appointed by NITI Aayog, said GTS has invested in several start-ups in various sectors like agri-tech drone technology, product development using Artificial Intelligence, E-commerce for handlooms and utility services. “While some of the incubated startups of GTS have made it to national and international venues with awards, a few others have become commercially viable companies providing employment to the local youth,” he said.