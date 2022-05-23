A.P. signs pact with Adani Group for green energy projects 

May 23, 2022 22:24 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government and Adani Group have entered into an agreement for the establishment of a 10,000 Megawatt (MW) solar power project and a 3,700 MW pumped storage hydro power plant with a combined investment of nearly ₹60,000 crore and a potential to create direct and indirect employment for 10,000 people.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven and Ashish Rajvanshi of Adani Green Energy Limited signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A press release from the CMO said it was a significant step towards decarbonising the economy which facilitated sustainable growth in the future. The green energy partnership with Adani Group took shape after Mr. Jagan had detailed discussions with Mr. Adani for the second consecutive day at the WEF.