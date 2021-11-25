A.P. reports one death, 264 COVID-19 infections

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2021 00:30 IST

The State reported one death due to COVID-19 and 264 infections in the 24 hours, ending Wednesday morning. The single-day tally was the highest in the past two weeks and the death was reported in Krishna district.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,430 and 20,71,831 respectively. The daily test positivity rate of the 31,987 samples tested was put at 0.83% and that of the 3.02 crore samples tested so far at 6.85%.

The number of recoveries increased to 20,55,226 as 247 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate remained at 99.20%. East Godavari reported 46 infections, followed by Krishna (45), Guntur (36), Chittoor (30), West Godavari (20), Nellore (19), Visakhapatnam (19), Anantapur (13), Srikakulam (9), Kadapa (8), Prakasam (8), Vizianagaram (8) and Kurnool (3).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,570), Chittoor (2,47,855), West Godavari (1,79,524), Guntur (1,78,730), Visakhapatnam (1,58,307), Anantapur (1,57,990), Nellore (1,46,791), Prakasam (1,38,671), Kurnool (1,24,187), Srikakulam (1,23,353), Krishna (1,20,077), Kadapa (1,15,834) and Vizianagaram (83,047).