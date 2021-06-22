A.P. reports 53 new COVID deaths

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2021 22:55 IST

All districts reports deaths in single digit; Chittoor highest at 7

Andhra Pradesh reported 53 deaths due to COVID-19 and 4,169 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The daily tally increased as the number of samples tested also increased compared to the previous day.

The daily positivity rate of the 74,454 samples tested in the past day was 5.60% and the overall positivity rate of 2.12 crore samples tested remain at 8.73%. The cumulative tally increased to 18,57,352 and the toll reached 12,416.

Advertising

Advertising

The death rate remains at 0.67%, while the recovery rate slightly increased to 96.43% with 17,91,056 recoveries so far. In the past day, 8,376 patients have recovered leaving 53,880 cases active.

New deaths and cases

All the districts reported new deaths in single digit and Chittoor reported the highest toll at 7. It was followed East Godavari and Prakasam, which reported six deaths each. Krishna and Srikakulam reported five deaths each, while Anantapur, Kadapa and Nellore reported four deaths each. Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported three new deaths and Guntur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported two new deaths each.

East Godavari reported 743 new infections while next to it was West Godavari with 695 infections. They were followed by Chittoor (472), Krishna (368), Prakasam (357), Guntur (273), Anantapur (264), Visakhapatnam (251), Nellore (236), Srikakulam (180), Kadapa (160), Kurnool (126) and Vizianagaram (80).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,56,429), Chittoor (2,15,191), Guntur (1,60,093), West Godavari (1,57,546), Anantapur (1,52,425), Visakhapatnam (1,47,266), Nellore (1,25,596), Kurnool (1,21,107), Prakasam (1,18,603), Srikakulam (1,17,131), Kadapa (1,04,604), Krishna (99,065) and Vizianagaram (79,401).