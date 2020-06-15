A.P. reports 304 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

VIJAYAWADA

15 June 2020 17:21 IST

Kurnool crosses the 1,000-mark, reports 60 new cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 304 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the past 24 hours as of the morning of June 15, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

It is the biggest single-day spike so far. For the first time, single-day tally crossed the 300 mark. While 246 are local cases, 52 are of those belonging to other States and six are among foreign returnees.

With this, the tally has gone up to 6,456 and the death toll mounted to 86. The number of recoveries also increased to 3,385 with 69 new recoveries. 2,985 patients are undergoing treatment.

The two new deaths were reported in Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

Of the total cases, 5,087 cases are of that of locals, 1,159 of migrant workers and those belonging to other State and 210 are of foreign returnees.

Kurnool crosses 1,000 cases

Of the 246 new local cases, Kurnool reported a whopping 60 cases and its overall tally crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,036.

Krishna reported 56 cases, East Godavari reported 35 cases and Anantapur reported 22 cases. They are followed by Guntur (19), Nellore (16), West Godavari (15), Kadapa (10), Chittoor (6), Visakhapatnam (4), Prakasam (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies according to State's COVID-19 dashboard are as follows: Kurnool (1,036), Krishna (757), Guntur (642), Anantapur (485), Nellore (412), East Godavari (387), Chittoor (359), West Godavari (301), Kadapa (257), Visakhapatnam (220), Prakasam (103), Vizianagaram (73) and Srikakulam (55).