AP reports 203 new COVID cases, one death

14 January 2021 01:23 IST

Fewer than 300 cases reported for fifth day in a row

Andhra Pradesh reported one death and 203 new COVID infections in the past day. For the fifth consecutive day, less than 300 infections were reported and seven deaths were reported during the same period.

The tally increased to 8,85,437. Meanwhile, 231 patients have recovered in the past day leaving 2,382 cases active. The total recoveries increased to 8,75,921 which puts the recovery rate at 98.93% and the death rate with 7,134 deaths was at 0.81%.

The overall positivity rate of 1.24 crore samples came down to 7.12%. In the past day, 44,679 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 0.45%.

The lone death in the State was reported in Krishna district, which continues to have the highest death rate at 1.39% and lowest recovery rate of 97.88%.

Guntur reported 41 new cases and was followed by Krishna (30), East Godavari (27), Anantapur (23), Visakhapatnam (22), Chittoor (18), Kadapa (9), Vizianagaram (9), Srikakulam (8), West Godavari (7), Kurnool (5), Nellore (2) and Prakasam (2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,010), West Godavari (94,078), Chittoor (86,648), Guntur (75,217), Anantapur (67,539), Nellore (62,239), Prakasam (62,098), Kurnool (60,701), Visakhapatnam (59,476), Kadapa (55,138), Krishna (48,270), Srikakulam (46,040) and Vizianagaram (41,088).

Nellore has 422 active cases, the highest among the districts, while Vizianagaram only has 32 active cases. Recovery rate in five districts was more than 99% and in the remaining districts expect Krishna it was more than 98%.