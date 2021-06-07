A.P. records lowest daily tally, test positivity rate in two months

VIJAYAWADA

07 June 2021 23:27 IST

86 more die; all districts witness fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The State has reported the lowest single-day tally of coronavirus infections and the lowest daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the past two months. In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, the State recorded 4,872 new infections, the lowest in 54 days, and a TPR of 7.52%.

The peak daily test positivity rate of 25.81% was reported on April 23 and it came down from 21% to 7.52% in the last two weeks.

As many as 86 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 11,552. The cumulative tally increased to 17,63,211 and so did the total recoveries that went up to 16,37,149, including 13,702 in the past day. There were 1,14,510 active cases in the State.

The overall test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.98 crore samples tested was put at 8.88% while the recovery rate remained at 92.85%.

Kadapa sees zero deaths

Nearly half of the daily fatalities were reported in four districts. Chittoor reported 13 deaths in the past day, followed by Guntur (10), Anantapur and Srikakulam (nine each).

Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported seven deaths each, while Prakasam and Visakhapatnam recorded six deaths each. East Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool witnessed five fatalities each during the period, while Nellore reported four deaths. Kadapa reported zero deaths. For the first time in weeks, all districts reported single-day tally of fewer than 1,000 infections and more than half of the total new cases were from four districts —Chittoor (961), East Godavari (810), Anantapur (535) and Prakasam (447). They were followed by Kadapa (404), Guntur (374), Nellore (232), Kurnool (212), Vizianagaram (207), Visakhapatnam (189), Krishna (175), Srikakulam (166) and West Godavari (160).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,39,512), Chittoor (2,01,329), Guntur (1,54,344), West Godavari (1,46,959), Anantapur (1,45,195), Visakhapatnam (1,42,031), Nellore (1,21,446), Kurnool (1,18,034), Srikakulam (1,12,060), Prakasam (1,11,625), Kadapa (98,493), Krishna (93,055) and Vizianagaram (76,233).