Andhra Pradesh

A.P. olympic assn. to send over 200 athletes to National Games of India-2022

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA July 31, 2022 02:00 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 02:00 IST

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association(APOA) general secretary R.K. Purushotham said that the association is going to send over 200 athletes to the 36th National Games of India 2022 to be held in Gujarat from September 27.

In a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Purushotham said that the APOA held a meeting with 23 sports associations, with whose support APOA is going to compete in the national games. He claimed APOA is affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association but it was not recognised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh(SAAP).

“We are allowed to compete with uniform jerseys for all the events,” he said, and added that APOA is looking for sponsors.

The association is expecting support from the State government that could also sponsor the athletes, he said. “We are expecting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to support us and are also awaiting recognition by SAAP,” he said. He said the list of players will be issued on August 15.

He said athletes from any sport and any association are welcome to take part in the games through APOA, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas.

