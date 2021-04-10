A.P. Minister Goutham Reddy's Twitter account hacked

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy. File photo

VIJAYAWADA

10 April 2021 10:16 IST

A complaint is being lodged with the police

: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy, tweeted on Saturday that his official Twitter account @Mekapati Goutham has been compromised by some unscrupulous elements and they are posting unrelated and offensive material.

While requesting the viewers and followers to ignore the mischievous messages posted on his account and tendering apologies for the inconvenience, Mr. Goutham Reddy stated that a complaint is being lodged with the police.

