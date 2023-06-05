A.P. is at forefront in implementation of Mission LiFE, says Peddireddi 

June 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology, Mines and Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of implementing the ‘Mission Life’ programme.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy took part in the ‘World Environment Day - 2023’ celebrations organised by the AP Pollution Control Board in Vijayawada on Monday.

The Minister inaugurated an exhibition by APPCB and an Any Time Bag (ATB) vending machine on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said Andhra Pradesh is in the top position in implementing the Centre’s Mission Life programme.

He said with the commitment of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the coordination of all the departments the State has been successfully implementing action plans for energy saving, water saving, reduced use of single-use plastic, sustainable food systems, waste reduction, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and e-waste handling under the Mission Life.

Explaining the other initiatives taken up by the State, he said the Chief Minister imposed a ban on plastic banners in the State and single-use plastic is banned at Tirumala and several other temples and municipal corporations.

He said for the first time in the country ‘AP Environment Management Corporation’ was established by the State. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that A.P. has 23% forest cover in an extent of 37,392 square kilometres and all efforts to increase it to 33% are being made.

Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad stressed the need for protecting the environment at all costs as it is high time people focused on bringing down pollution.

APPCB member secretary B. Sridhar, AP Planning Commissioner vice-chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and others were present.

Meanwhile, various organisations observed World Environment Day. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation led by Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Malladi Vishnu took up cleaning of canals in the city.

Mr. Swapnil said that over 1,200 municipal staff removed 5,000 tonnes of garbage from the canals during the past 15 days.

