A.P. High Court to hear plea on Amaravati farmers’ padayatra today

DGP to pass orders on APS’s request by end of Thursday, govt. pleader tells court

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 21:09 IST

The hearing of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS)’s plea to the High Court (HC) to grant permission for its Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district has been adjourned by Justice C. Manavendranath Roy to Friday (Sept 9).

Appearing for the State, government pleader (home) V. Maheswara Reddy said that the Director General of Police (DGP) would be passing orders on the petition by the end of Thursday after getting inputs from the Superintendents of Police (SPs) concerned.

Advocate Unnam Sravan Kumar represented the APS, which sought a direction to the DGP and SPs of 16 districts to allow the Padayatra planned to be organised from Venkatapalem in Thullur mandal to Arasavalli (known for its Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple) beginning September 12 seeking justice for the thousands of farmers who gave their lands for the development of Amaravati as the single capital city as ordered by the HC in its judgement dated March 3, 2022.

