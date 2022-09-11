A.P. government urged to start additional schools in urban pockets

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the rapid urbanisation and expansion of cities, the government should start additional primary and high schools in the municipal education sector to cater to the educational needs of the growing population, said leaders of the United Teachers’ Federation (UTF).

Addressing a State conference of municipal teachers, organised by the UTF here on Saturday, PDF Floor Leader in the Legislative Council V. Balasubramanyam said since 40% of the State population lived in urban areas, a proportionate number of teachers should be appointed to schools located in cities.

“But neither there are sufficient number of schools nor teaching staff in municipal schools,” he said.

They pointed out that a majority of the urban population comprises people migrating to cities in search of livelihood.

They bring along their children who turn into child labour, supplementing their parents’ income, he said, adding: “It is the duty of the School Education Department to check this trend and enrol them into schools as stipulated by the Right to Education Act, by setting up additional schools and allocating sufficient staff.“

The MLC said comprehensive development of urban areas was possible only through development of municipal education here. The Education Department should allocate budget for the purpose and the monitoring mechanism should also be taken care of by this department.

MLC K. S. Lakshman Rao urged the school education authorities to initiate measures and increase the number of municipal schools and appoint adequate staff. “Depending on the need, academic instructors can also be deployed for the purpose,” he suggested.

PDF MLA Y. Srinivasulu Reddy called for appointment of special officers for monitoring these schools and said transfers and promotions of teachers should be given annually.

UTF State general secretary K.S.S. Prasad demanded that the properties belonging to the municipal schools be left untouched, drawing powers for high school headmasters, updation of PF accounts and payment of pending amount, grant of notional increments to special teacher service, payment of electricity bills and rents for school buildings by Samagra Shiksha wing and implementation of GO 77 for municipal teachers.

Joint Director, School Education Department, M. Ramalingam sought to clarify that only monitoring of municipal schools would be taken care of by the School Education Department and that it was not a complete merger. He said from October, this year, municipal teachers would get benefits on a par with their counterparts in Panchayat Raj school teachers.

UTF State president N. Venkateswarlu and others coordinated the meeting.