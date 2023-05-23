A.P. government clearing dues for completed works in villages across the State: YSRCP leaders

May 23, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh government has started clearing the dues of contractors of the completed small and medium works in the State, claimed YSR Congress Party leaders in an interaction with the media at Vijayawada on Monday.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Marri Rajasekhar, Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, Mondithoka Jaganmohan Rao, Samineni Udaya Bhanu and other leaders from NTR district took part in the media interaction.

Mr. Rajasekhar said, “Efforts are being made by the State government to release the funds related to the 14 th and 15 th Finance Commissions sanctioned by the Central Government to the Village Panchayats.”

“Along with that, the State government has also started clearing the dues related to the works done in the villages. Almost one-third of the dues are cleared so far, and the remaining will be done shortly,” he added.

MP Ayodhya Rami Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s housing and one-cent land to the poor scheme would become big assets for the beneficiaries in the future. The other focus of the Chief Minister is visible in the form of the Family Physician concept. “The Chief Minister is mainly investing in human capital, which would yield future dividends to the State,” he said.

Ms. Padma observed that the entire welfare in the State is planned around women empowerment since 2019. The Chief Minister has designed all the welfare schemes towards the empowerment of the women in the State and the results are already vicsble, she added.

Reacting to a question on transparency in YSRCP governance, Mr. Vishnu said, “The Chief Minister has ordered to place all the Government Orders (GOs) on the website so as to enable the public to freely access all of them.”