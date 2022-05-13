A.P. CM releases ₹109 crore for 1.09 lakh fishermen under Y.S.R. Matsyakara Bharosa

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting at Muramalla village in Konaseema district on Friday.

May 13, 2022 20:19 IST

Relief package of ₹10,000 to each fishermen family is the highest in the country, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released a relief package of ₹109 crore for 1.09 lakh fishermen families under the Y.S.R. Matsyakara Bharosa scheme. The amount was released as compensation for the loss of livelihood during the 61-day annual fishing ban in Andhra Pradesh.

“The relief package of ₹10,000 to each fishermen family is the highest in the country,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting in Konaseema district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that a relief package of ₹419 crore paid since 2019 was three times more than what was paid during the previous government. The relief package paid between 2014 and 2019 was ₹104 crore.

The Chief Minister said that a relief package of ₹2,000 per family for 2,000 fishermen families was released during the tenure of the TDP government in 2015, which was increased to ₹4,000 later.

“A sum of ₹250 crore will be spent on development of infrastructure along the coastline of the State, including the modernisation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. The works will be commenced soon,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‘Fish Andhra’ initiative

The State government is all set to roll out the ‘Fish Andhra’ initiative to create additional employment for 80,000 fishermen. “A sum of ₹330 crore will be spent on the Fish Andhra initiative through which 70 aqua hubs will be set up and 14,000 retail shops will be opened,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also released ₹108 crore towards compensation offered by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to 23,458 fishermen families affected by the pipeline project in Konaseema and Kakinada districts.

“Prior to 2019, the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) did not pay ₹70 crore as compensation to 14,824 families affected by the oil exploration activity in Konaseema. The compensation was paid by the YSRCP government. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s government allowed the GSPC to let go without paying it,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju, Konaseema District In-Charge and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and other Ministers were present on the occasion.