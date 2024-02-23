A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes registered conveyance deeds to the poor

February 23, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 23 handed over registered conveyance deeds with full rights to 20,840 poor women and house sanction letters in the Ongole Municipal Corporation limits at a public meeting in Ongole.

The government thus launched the exercise to distribute such deeds to 31.19 lakh beneficiaries under the ‘Navratanalu — Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “creating legal hurdles for the government in the distribution of house site pattas and construction of houses for the poor.”

“Mr. Naidu and his supporters filed 1,191 cases in the courts,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and accused the TDP supremo of humiliating the SCs, BCs and other weaker sections of society by passing disparaging remarks against them during his tenure as Chief Minister.

“While construction of 8.90 lakh houses has been completed, 22 lakh more houses are under construction,” he said.

“The government has faced hurdles in the construction of houses for the poor in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) region as Mr. Naidu and his supporters approached courts citing demographic imbalance,” the Chief Minister alleged.

“Mr. Naidu has cheated all sections of people by defaulting on his loan waiver promise to the farmers and self-help groups, and by throwing his election manifesto into the dustbin after coming to power,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu, who did not give a single cent of land to the poor during the TDP term, created legal hurdles as he did not want the poor to benefit, he alleged.

After taking the people for a ride by not fulfilling the 650 promises he had made during the 2014 elections, Mr. Naidu “is now making impracticable promises with the support of ‘dattaputrudu’ (indirectly referring to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan) and the friendly media,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Mr. Naidu had achieved nothing during his tenure and, therefore, had no moral right to seek votes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and added that the YSRCP “is ready to face the public and seek votes citing its good deeds in the last 58 months.”

“The TDP president has no support of the people. Only non-resident Andhras, who have no votes in the State and who have aided Mr. Naidu in his policy of plunder, stash and devour, are supporting him for selfish reasons,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy charged.

“Mr. Naidu’s wife too has realised that he can’t win the next election in his own constituency (Kuppam),” the Chief Minister said, and advised people to not be misled by the “false promises” of the TDP and JSP leaders.

“The YSRCP is depending on God and people’s support,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and urged people to vote back the party to power if they benefitted from the the slew of welfare schemes.

