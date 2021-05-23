A.P. and TS governments playing with lives of people, says Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA

23 May 2021 23:35 IST

He condemns lathicharge on people seeking to go to Telangana for treatment

Condemning the lathicharge on the people seeking to cross the inter-State border at the Pondugula check-post by the Telangana police, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is not doing enough to resolve the issue.

In a statement on Sunday, the TDP leader said that the Telangana police were not allowing vehicles to cross over to the other side and threatening the vehicle users if they tried to do so. “The lathicharge on the road users by the Telangana police at Pondugula check-post is highly condemnable,” he said.

He strongly objected to the Andhra Pradesh government for not immediately taking steps to resolve the problems of the patients from the State, who were being prevented from entering Telangana for treatment.

“The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are playing with the lives of the people at a time when the pandemic is forcing them into untold miseries. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is behaving as if these border problems are not his concern.Is not Telangana a part of India? Why are people of Andhra Pradesh being denied entry to the neighbouring State? he asked.

The TDP leader asked how the Andhra Pradesh government would react if the Telangana officials would stop any YSRCP MLA or Minister on the borders. “The Andhra Pradesh officials are not talking to their Telangana counterparts when such untoward incidents are happening ,” he said.