Antarvedi Kalyanotsavam to begin from Feb. 8

21 January 2022 23:56 IST

60 swimmers to be deployed at beach to avoid untoward incidents

The Endowments, Revenue and Police Departments are gearing up for the ten-day annual Kalyanotsavams at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in the Konaseema region of East Godavari district.

The Kalyanotsavam will begin on February 8. Thousands of devotees from across South India are expected to have darshan of the standing deity during the festival.

On Friday, Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer N.S.V.B. Vasantha Rayudu announced that 60 swimmers would deployed at the Antarvedi beach to avoid any untoward incident during the festival.

The Fisheries Department has been told to arrange boats to guard the beach to tackle the rush of devotees who throng here to take a holy dip. Mr. Vasantha Rayudu stated that the sale of liquor would be banned in Antarvedi during the festival. The officials are also initiating various measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.