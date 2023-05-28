Energy consumption of Andhra Pradesh increased to 65,830 Million Units in 2022-23 financial year

May 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The annual energy consumption of Andhra Pradesh has increased to around 65,830 Million Units (MU) in 2022-23 financial year when compared to 50,077 MUs in 2017-18 fiscal, an official release has said, adding that the power utilities in the State have met the all-time high energy demand of 251 MUs per day recently.

To meet the future energy demand, the government has taken steps to enhance the installed capacity and laid special emphasis on increasing renewable energy generation.

Disclosing this at a review meeting on the future plans of the power utilities on May 28 (Sunday), Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand said that the government had announced the Renewable Energy Export Policy-2020 for establishing wind-solar hybrid projects to strengthen the energy sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, pumped hydro-storage projects with a capacity of around 33 gigawatts have been planned both on and off river sites. On the completion of these projects, Andhra Pradesh would be able to export surplus power to other States.

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said that Genco was supplying 102 MUs to 105 MUs of energy per day to the State grid, which was 40% to 45% of the total energy demand and it was the highest ever after bifurcation of the State.

The Genco was making all efforts to improve coal stocks, ensure cost-effective and efficient generation of power at better heat rate and optimum utilisation of fuel resources, and maintaining Plant Load Factor at as high levels as possible, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.