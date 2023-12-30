Anganwadi workers’ strike enters 18th day

December 30, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The strike launched by Anganwadi workers and helpers showed no signs of abating, with hundreds of workers staging an agitation at Dharna Chowk in the city on Friday threatening to intensify their protest if the government did not concede their demands.

One of the main demands of the protesters is that the government hike their salary to ₹26,000, besides regularisation of their services and provision of retirement benefits.

Leaders of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and AP Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and others participated in the dharna.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.