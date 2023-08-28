Anganwadi workers demand scrapping of apps introduced for them, allege harassment

August 28, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association working president K. Prema has demanded that the government scrap the different apps introduced by the government for supplying nutritional diet to women and children.

The association leaders demanded that the government supply quality diet to pregnant and lactating women and children enrolled in Anganwadi centres.

Speaking at a State-level meeting here on Sunday, Ms. Prema said by introducing Face Recognition System (FRS) and other apps, the government was harassing the Anganwadi workers.

Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union State vice-president G. Bharathi said thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers were working without ESI, PF and other facilities, and appealed to the government to increase salaries and provide all benefits on a par with other government employees.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to increase wages of the Anganwadi staff but failed to fulfil it after coming to power, said AITUC Anganwadi Sangham State general secretary J. Lalithamma.

IFTU Anganwadi Sangham State vice-president V.R. Bharathi and CITU Anganwad Sangham State president Baby Rani said the Anganwadi staff would launch an indefinite hunger strike soon to achieve their demands.

AITUC State president R. Ravindranath, IFTU State general secretary K. Polari and others participated.

