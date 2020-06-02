Andhra University professor seeks action against Registrar

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 June 2020 23:15 IST

‘He made derogatory remarks against me’

Professor from Political Science Department, Andhra University, P. Premanandam, and a few other professors and members of Dalit organisations staged a protest at the varsity demanding immediate suspension of Registrar V. Krishna Mohan.

Prof. Premanandam alleged that Prof. Krishna Mohan had made derogatory remarks when he had asked for a signature on an order copy to claim his pending bills. He said in February, he conducted a university programme, for which he had to get an amount of ₹44,000.

“I was made to go around by the Registrar for almost seven days for just one signature, but still he did not sign. When I questioned, he instructed the attender to push me out of his room. Just because I am a Dalit, the Registrar has made me to go around him for seven days,” he said.

Recently, the professor had also submitted a petition on the issue to III Town police to take action against the Registrar. The police have not registered any case, but forwarded the petition to the court and are awaiting further instructions.

It is learnt that Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy told them that he will look into the matter.

Supporting the professor, TDP leader Nara Lokesh in his Twitter account criticised the State government’s attitude towards Dalits. He said that cases were booked against former Dalit MP Harsh Kumar when he spoke about Kutchuluru boat accident. When a Dalit doctor spoke about government's failure in providing masks, he is being tortured.