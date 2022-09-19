Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, TDP ruined the State, says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing a public meeting as part of ‘Praja Poru’ campaign in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju has said that both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governments have ruined Andhra Pradesh.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to cover up his failures by propagating lies on the floor of the Legislature. Both the parties will pay for their follies in the 2024 elections,” said Mr. Veerraju after inaugurating street corner meetings as part of the BJP’s ‘ Praja Poru’ campaign here on Monday.

Mr. Veerraju said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his Chief Ministerial tenure, had not given much importance to the development. “Mr. Naidu had implemented populist schemes such as Pasupu Kumkuma, while his successor Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State backwards by implementing irrational policies such as the one to split the capital under the guise of decentralisation,” said Mr. Veerraju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the Chief Minister was unable to expedite the construction of the Polavaram project, for which he was giving many excuses.

Mr. Veerraju said that the objective of ‘Praja Poru’ was to fight against the government’s ‘anti- people policies’ while highlighting the assistance provided by the Centre for the development of the State.

He expressed regret that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was averse to making the necessary course corrections even after suffering setbacks in courts and facing stiff resistance from the public. On the other hand, the YSRCP government was depriving the Centre of the credit due for various welfare schemes being implemented by it in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP leaders V. Suryanarayana, B. Sriram, Sk. Babji, A. Sriram, R. Harish and Ratna Kumari were among those present on the occasion.