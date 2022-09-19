Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, TDP ruined the State, says Somu Veerraju

‘Jagan Mohan Reddy is averse to making the necessary course corrections even after suffering setbacks in courts’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 19, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing a public meeting as part of ‘Praja Poru’ campaign in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju has said that both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governments have ruined Andhra Pradesh.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to cover up his failures by propagating lies on the floor of the Legislature. Both the parties will pay for their follies in the 2024 elections,” said Mr. Veerraju after inaugurating street corner meetings as part of the BJP’s ‘ Praja Poru’ campaign here on Monday.

Mr. Veerraju said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his Chief Ministerial tenure, had not given much importance to the development. “Mr. Naidu had implemented populist schemes such as Pasupu Kumkuma, while his successor Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State backwards by implementing irrational policies such as the one to split the capital under the guise of decentralisation,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the Chief Minister was unable to expedite the construction of the Polavaram project, for which he was giving many excuses.

Mr. Veerraju said that the objective of ‘Praja Poru’ was to fight against the government’s ‘anti- people policies’ while highlighting the assistance provided by the Centre for the development of the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He expressed regret that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was averse to making the necessary course corrections even after suffering setbacks in courts and facing stiff resistance from the public. On the other hand, the YSRCP government was depriving the Centre of the credit due for various welfare schemes being implemented by it in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP leaders V. Suryanarayana, B. Sriram, Sk. Babji, A. Sriram, R. Harish and Ratna Kumari were among those present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app