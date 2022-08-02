Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has let down youth, says Tejaswi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejaswi Surya addressing a gathering at ‘Yuva Sangharshana Yatra’ in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI August 02, 2022 21:35 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:35 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the YSRCP government of ‘letting down the youth’ in Andhra Pradesh.

Morcha’s national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya addressed the youth wing members after flagging off a rally titled ‘Yuva Sangharshana Yatra’ on Tuesday.

“The State government has failed to meet the aspirations of the people, especially the youth, by not providing government jobs. The Chief Minister promised a job calendar before coming to power. The YSRCP remains indifferent to the promises and claims to have adhered to its poll manifesto,” he said.

Mr. Surya described the YSRCP government as ‘callous and corrupt’. “Development in the State has taken a backseat owing to lopsided priorities of the government,” he said.

Referring to the ‘three capitals’ issue, the BJP MP described it as ‘an attempt to perpetuate corruption’.

“No State in the country has three capitals. We are witnessing a Tughlaq rule in Andhra Pradesh, which has become synonymous to confusion, corruption, nepotism and inactivity,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Surya paid homage at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at SV University main gate and garlanded a portrait of Pingali Venkayya, designer of the Indian flag.

“Even as the Centre is striving hard to get global industries to the State, the YSRCP government is merely renaming the same to gain undue credit,” said BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

Thousands of youth participated in a motorcycle rally. Over the next 20 days, the State-wide yatra is aimed at taking the message on ‘lack of development’ to the people.

