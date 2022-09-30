Andhra Pradesh: Youth electrocuted as he comes in contact with snapped 11-kV wire

Victim survived by wife and nine-month-old son

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 30, 2022 21:17 IST

A courier boy aged 28 was electrocuted early on Friday when he came in contact with a 11-kV wire that fell across the road after getting snapped, at Chennekuluru in the district.

The police said the victim, identified as Venkataramudu, was proceeding to his workplace at Tadipatri from Puppala village at 5.30 a.m. when the accident took place. He is survived by wife Lavanya and nine-month-old son Tanish.

Normally, power trips as soon as the 11-kV wire snaps. In this case, it appeared that it was manually switched on without verifying the status of the wire. Though the wire lay snapped, power did not trip at the sub-station, which led to the electrocution of Venkataramudu.

Three months ago, five persons had been electrocuted in a similar way when the 11-kV wire fell on the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in at Guddampalli of Tadimarri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Even in this incident, the auto-tripping of power at the sub-station did not happen.

