Andhra Pradesh: TTD to modify VIP break darshan timings, reintroduce SSD tokens

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Trustees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on September 24 adopted several resolutions for the benefit of devotees visiting the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

Among others, the TTD decided to modify the timings of VIP break darshan, re-introduce Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) system, and shift the cottage allotment system to Tirupati.

The board reached a consensus on changing the time of VIP darshan to 10 a.m. as it would not only remove the pressure on the accommodation front but also bring respite to pilgrims waiting in the compartments and darshan lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, the VIP darshan is slotted at 5.30 a.m., and the devotees are forced to spend the previous night atop the temple town.

The change in time will enable them reach the town at the stipulated time and return soon after darshan without any pressure on the accommodation wing.

The decision to shift the allotment of cottages to Tirupati will enable the devout to book their accommodation downhills and spare them from the ordeal of spending long waiting hours in securing an ordinary suit in Tirumala amid uncertainty.

Likewise, reintroduction of the SSD tokens is bound to save the common pilgrims from spending arduous waiting hours in the darshan lines. Devotees can report at the appropriate time as mentioned on their tokens and return soon after darshan.

However, SSD tokens will be provided in limited number, and will not affect the prospects of ordinary pilgrims reaching the town without any kind of darshan tickets.

“The decisions will be implemented in a phased manner on trial basis after the Tamil ‘Peratasi’ month.”Y.V. Subba ReddyTTD Chairman

Briefing the media, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, said the decisions would be implemented in a phased manner on trial basis after the Tamil ‘Peratasi’ month.

Other decisions

The other decisions were to release a White Paper on the 960 properties owned by the TTD measuring 7,123 acres and worth around ₹85,705 crore; construct a Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC - V) at a cost of ₹98 crore; remit ₹25 crore for allocation of 132 acres of land with the district authorities; construct a four-lane road from Vakulamatha temple to Pudipatla, near S.V. Zoo Park, at a cost of ₹30 crore, take up development works at SGS Arts College at a cost of ₹30 crore; and refurbish the suites in Nandakam rest house in Tirumala at a cost of ₹2.45 crore.