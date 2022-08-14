Andhra Pradesh: Tribal habitations continue to be under a sheet of floodwaters

Road transport affected between four bordering States as the Chintoor-Bhadrachalam stretch remains cut off

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
August 14, 2022 20:04 IST

Drinking water being supplied to the flood affected people at an island village in Konaseema district on Sunday.

Scores of tribal habitations along the Godavari and the Sabari rivers are still under a sheet of floodwater despite a drastic fall in the inflows at Bhadrachalam, the entry point of the Godavari river into Andhra Pradesh.

At Bhadrachalam, the second flood warning is in force and the water level is 50.70 feet while the outflow is nearly 13 lakh cusecs. At Polavaram, the inflow is 11.54 lakh cusecs and same is being discharged.

The second warning is still in force at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage too at Dowleswaram, where the inflow is more than 14.44 lakh cusecs.

The vehicular traffic on the Chintoor-Bhadrachalam road remains cut off, affecting the road transport between the four bordering States — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The road between Chintoor in Andhra Pradesh and Chatti in Odisha has also been inundated by the backwaters of Sabari river.

Dozens of tribal habitations along the Sabari river and the Sokileru stream were completely cut off on Sunday.

The Koyas of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts are waiting for the floodwaters to completely recede from their habitations so that they can return to their dwellings.

Close shave for eight persons

In Konaseema district, at least eight persons, including three ward volunteers, had a miraculous escape as their boat capsized in the Godavari. The incident had occurred while they were crossing the river between Manepalli and Sivalayam Lanka, an island village, to supply drinking water. However, they managed to reach the banks safely.

Meanwhile, several tribal habitations are unlikely to participate in the Independence Day celebrations as they have been struggling to survive the flood for over a week.

The affected families have missed the chance to join the Har Ghar Tiranga movement as their habitations are under the floodwaters.

