Andhra Pradesh: Tight security for Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra

DIGs, SPs have been instructed to ensure the necessary bandobust, says DGP

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 12, 2022 17:42 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that tight security had been arranged for the two-month ‘Maha Padayatra’ launched by the Amaravati farmers at Venkatapalem village of Thullur mandal in Guntur district on Monday.

The padayatra, opposing the three-capital proposal of the State government, will reach Arasavalli in Srikakulam district by November 11.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that additional forces would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the padayatra.

“Instructions have been issued to the Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure the necessary bandobust for the padayatra,” the DGP said on Monday.

Villagers, who are participating in the padayatra, have been requested to co-operate the police en route, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy added.

