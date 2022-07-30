Andhra Pradesh: Three members of chain-snatching gang held in Kurnool

July 30, 2022 02:15 IST

Gold chain weighing 4.5 tolas and ‘mangalasutram’ recovered

The Kurnool Government Railway Police on Friday evening arrested three members of a chain-snatching gang at a restaurant opposite Kurnool railway station.

Kurnool GRP Circle Inspector N. Ashok and Sub-Inspector D. Kiran Babu told mediapersons that they recovered a gold chain weighing 4.5 tolas and a pair of ‘mangalasutram’ from the gang members, who used to sell samosas in the trains and snatch chains of passengers sleeping at night.

The three gang members were identified as Golla Malli(25), Vadde Raj Pavan(25), and Boya Suresh(20). While the first two hailed from Nandyal, the third hailed from Mahboobnagar district in Telangana.

All three have been sent to judicial remand. The complainant in two cases were K. Srinivas of Hyderabad, who lost 1.5 tolas of gold chain, and Kola Durga Bhavani of Hyderabad who lost 3 tolas of mangalsutram.

They have appealed to the public to be vigilant against such chain snatchers during their journey.