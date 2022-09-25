Andhra Pradesh: Three Gujarat-based operators arrested in loan app case

Rajamahendravaram couple ended their lives owing to harassment on September 7

The Hindu Bureau RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 25, 2022 20:26 IST

The East Godavari police on Sunday arrested four persons including three Gujarat-based operators of two loan apps that allegedly drove a couple to end their lives due to harassment in Rajamahendravaram on September 7.

Kolli Durga Rao and K. Lakshmi resorted to the extreme steps allegedly due to harassment by the agents of the loan apps.

The accused have been identified as Patel Nitin Kumar Ramesh (19), Patel Milan Kumar Rajesh (26) and Rabbari Nidhan (26), all hailing from Gujarat, and Govind Rajendra Prasad, an agent of the loan apps from Khammam district in Telangana.

“Investigations have revealed that the couple took loans through the apps being operated by the three accused from Gujarat. As many as 11 accused have been arrested in connection with the case so far,” East Godavari in-charge Superintendent of Police P. Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy told the media here on Sunday.

“The trio were operating the loans apps through which money used to go to them. Further investigation is on,” said Mr. Sudheer Kumar.

