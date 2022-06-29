Andhra Pradesh: Teachers resent ‘political interference’ in transfers

June 29, 2022 20:58 IST

The State committee of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisation (FAPTO) has taken exception to alleged “political interference” in teacher transfers.

In a statement, federation State chairman N. Venkateswarlu and secretary general Ch. Manjula referred to reports appearing in a section of media and social media platforms that ground was being prepared to transfer nearly 400 teachers “in violation of the stipulated rules”. They said the officials had assured them to take up the issue of their promotions before the reopening of schools.

“While the teachers eagerly awaited for news related to their promotions, reports of their transfers based on recommendations made by Ministers, MLAs and other local leaders, surfaced,” they said.

Referring to GO 117 related to re-apportionment of the teaching staff in government schools, they said there were serious concerns over implementation of the clauses that were detrimental to their interests. “At such a time, the news of transfers has triggered unrest among the teachers,” they said.

They said transfers, made based on recommendations, would not only defeat the purpose of the counselling process but it would also hurt the interests of the senior teachers. They demanded that the transfer process be stopped and the authorities release an official schedule for transfers, promotions and the counselling process.

The FAPTO leaders also demanded immediate restoration of the money withdrawn from the GPF accounts of the government employees without their knowledge. They said the government had assured the employees’ association that it would credit PRC and DA arrears to the GPF accounts, but the DA arrears given in the last six months were withdrawn. Calling it “illegal” and “unethical”, they demanded that the money be immediately deposited back in the accounts of the respective employees.