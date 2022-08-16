Andhra Pradesh: Southern Discom to focus on DSM initiatives to improve efficiency

It also plans to reduce peak power purchases from the open market

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
August 16, 2022 20:21 IST

BEE Director Milind Deore, APSPDCL Director (Technical) N.V.S. Subba Raju and Chief General Manager Sh. Rasheed at a workshop in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has announced that it will focus on implementing Demand Side Management (DSM) initiatives with a larger goal of bringing in performance efficiency. It will also focus on reducing peak power purchases from the wholesale market, thus reducing the overall cost of operations.

At the capacity-building programme organised here on Tuesday, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director Milind Deore said the workshop aimed at encouraging the distribution companies to implement at least 50% of the measures identified in the action plan prepared by the BEE through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

He appealed to the officials to put continuous efforts in creating awareness among the staff members as well as the power consumers which, he said, would eventually bring positive behavioural change in all the stakeholders.

Climate change goal

“Implementing DSM not only helps the Discoms and the consumers but also contributes to the national climate change targets of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity of the country to 500GW and reduction of carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030,” he explained.

Southern Discom Director (Technical) N.V.S. Subba Raju called upon the officials to spread the message among consumers to reduce non-essential loads during peak hours.

In the same vein, he also asked the divisional engineers and assistant divisional engineers to train the junior linemen and ground staff to spread the message at the grassroots level.

The BEE has provided a dedicated ‘DSM Cell’ with manpower support in every Discom that implements the measures based on load research and analysis.

