Andhra Pradesh: Somireddy calls YSRCP a ‘sinking ship’

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: R. Ravikumar

May 13, 2022 20:48 IST

‘No party is ready to forge an alliance with it in 2024’

Describing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as a ‘sinking ship’, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has claimed that no political party is ready to have alliance with the ruling party.

“The TDP, which had forged ties with friendly parties both at the national and state levels in the past, has every right to bring together the like-minded parties to oust the YSRCP Government which is adopting anti-people’s policies,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy told the media after touring the rain-hit areas in SPSR Nellore district on Friday.

He claimed that the fear of an electoral debacle in 2024 had already gripped the ruling party. “The YSRCP has made the lives of the common people miserable by imposing heavy taxes on fuel which led to increase in prices of essential commodities,” he said.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy alleged that farmers in the State were struggling to a get remunerative price for their produce, including paddy. “The YSRCP Government has shirked its responsibilities to intervene when the market price for various crops dropped below the minimum support price(MSP),” he said.

The TDP had the credit of cobbling together a coalition government at the Centre by bringing various parties on a common platform in the past, he recalled.