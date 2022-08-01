Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Social security pensions distributed to 50.40 lakh beneficiaries in a day

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 01, 2022 21:23 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:24 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government distributed social security pensions to 50.40 lakh beneficiaries on Monday. The volunteers handed over pensions worth ₹1280.20 crore to beneficiaries by 5.30 p.m.

The volunteers covered 80.28% of the total beneficiaries on the first day of distribution of pensions at the door steps.  The distribution of social security pensions began at the dawn and continued till evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister B. Mutyala Naidu said that the government had allocated ₹1596.76 crore for 62.79 lakh pensioners this month. The amount was deposited into the accounts of secretaries of village and ward secretariats. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government is implementing  an Artificial Intelligence-based Real Time Beneficiary Identification System (RBIS) for authentication of the pensioners. If both systems—biometric and RBIS—fail to authenticate the identities of beneficiaries, the authorised biometric of the family members of the pensioner would be considered. 

Social security pensions are being given to old age persons, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, ART (PLHIV) persons , traditional cobblers, disabled persons, transgenders and Dappu artists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...