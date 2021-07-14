Andhra Pradesh sets target to increase aquaculture production to 12 MT per annum

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy charing a review meeting at his camp office on Wednesday.

GUNTUR

14 July 2021 23:51 IST

Expedite setting up aqua hubs across the State, Chief Minister tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said aquacultures hubs are being set up in the State to benefit both the farmers and the coustomers. The government has set a target of increasing the aquaculture production in the State from 4.36 lakh metric tonnes per annum at present to 12 metric tonnes per annum.

Reviewing progress of the works undertaken by the Animal Hunsbandary and Fisheries Department on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said achieveing the target would ensure the availability of aqua products to customers at affordable prices, while the farmers would get fair prices.

Advertising

Advertising

He asked the officials to expedite the land acquisition for the aquaculture university proposed in the State and hold discussions with the Central Government pertaining to providing insurance to the aqua sector.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that awareness should be created on the integrated aquaculture labs and quality checkings.

“The government has already launched 14 such labs and 21 more will be launched in November. The labs should be linked with the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). There should be no adulteration in aqua seed and feed. Animal feed and other related products should be available at the kiosks in RBKs,” he said.

Cage fish culture

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works pertaining to five fishing harbours and one fish land centre had been started.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to focus on cage fish culture and mariculture and prepare an action plan to make farmers move forward in this regard. The officials were told start cage fish culture and mariculture in three locations each as pilot projects.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said each mandal should be considered as a unit and the required veterinary dispensaries should be set up. The mandals without dispensaries should be mapped.

He asked the officials to prepare an action plan for the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme in veterinary hospitals and determine the infrastructure facilities need be developed.

Amul Palavelluva project

The officials informed the Chief Minister on the progress of Andhra Pradesh Amul Palavelluva project. The programme has been started in Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari districts and will be extended to Vishakapatnam and Anantapur districts in August, they said.