Andhra Pradesh: RTC employees’ JAC alleges harassment of workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (RTC) Employees’ Joint Action Committee have flagged the issue of “harassment by some of the officials and supervisors in the organisation.”

Following a meeting on the issue on Wednesday, the JAC leaders made a representation to RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, urging him to intervene and rein in such “unruly staff.”

Citing the example of Ch. Chenchaiah, an assistant depot clerk at Venkatagiri depot in Tirupati district, who, in a suicide letter, had alleged that he was resorting to the extreme step unable to bear the “harassment by officials,” the JAC leaders demanded stringent action against the officials responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also took exception to the “improper language” used against Nazeer Ahmed, Assistant Manager (Personnel), from Proddutur depot in Kadapa district allegedly by his depot manager over telephone.

The JAC leaders urged Mr. Rao to take action against the erring officials and ensure that such incidents did not recur.