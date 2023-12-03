ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh| Retired officials of Navy, Air Force donate blood in Vizianagaram

December 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Blood donation camp held to motivate and enable senior citizens to volunteer for blood donation, say organisers

The Hindu Bureau

Retired Air Force and Navy officials felicitating a senior citizen for donating blood, in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ashraya Blood Donors Club president and retired Air Force officer B. Rama Krishna Rao, who donated blood 257 times, on Sunday said that old age would not be a barrier to donating blood, which is needed to save many precious lives.

To mark Navy Day (December 4), retired officials of the Navy and Air Force, including S.N. Raju, V.V. Ramana, T. Shiva Sankar, retired RTC official Ch. Bala Raju, private bank executive V.V.B.S. Thimmarasu and others donated blood at the New Life Blood Center of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they organised the blood donation camp to motivate and enable senior citizens to volunteer for blood donation. The blood bank founder Paidi Govinda Raju said that such awareness was the need of the hour given the huge gap between the availability and requirement of blood.

