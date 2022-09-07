Andhra Pradesh: Rain likely in Andhra Pradesh in next three days

ADVERTISEMENT

With the cyclonic circulation lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal likely to turn into a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh may witness rain for the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions till Saturday (September 10).

The IMD also warned of heavy rains, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across the State during the three days.

Several mandals across the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions received more than 30 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society's real-time data, Gangavaram mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded 64.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by Rangampeta (63.5 mm) in East Godavari district and Lingapalem (59.5mm) in Eluru district. Mandals in Chittoor, Kakinada and Eluru districts recorded more than 50 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Several other mandals in Annamayya, NTR, Parvathipuram Manyam, Tirupati, Krishna, Nellore, Anakapalli, Kadapa and Konaseema districts received more than 10 mm rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar has appealed to the fishermen to not venture into the sea. He advised that those who are already in the sea must return to the coast at the earliest.