Andhra Pradesh: Property registration will begin at ward, village secretariats soon, says Minister

Foundation stone laid for indoor stadium and Rythu Bazaar

Staff Reporter BAPATLA
September 01, 2022 23:55 IST

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, M. Nagarjuna, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Collector Vijaya Krishnan at the inauguration of Repalle Sub-divisional office on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao has said that property registration will begin at ward and village secretariats soon, adding that the Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme would ensure a clear title land to every land holder in the State.

The Minister was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Repalle sub-divisional office in the presence of Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana , Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna and MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Thursday.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had envisioned the massive project to ensure that all litigation over land ends, the Minister said that a massive exercise of digitisation of land records was under way.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Prasada Rao laid the foundation stone for an indoor stadium and a Rythu Bazaar at the Polytechnic College.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the new district of Bapatla was poised for an all-round growth and that it would be developed into a tourist hub soon.

Collector Vijaya Krishnan was also present on the occasion.

