Andhra Pradesh: People satisfied with welfare-oriented government, says YSRCP leader

May 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ONGOLE

The government did not compromise on implementation of Navaratnalu, weeding out of intermediaries and ensuring transparency through Direct Benefit Transfer, says Sidda Raghava Rao

S Murali
S. Murali

Former Minister and senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sidda Raghava Rao on May 30 (Tuesday) said that all sections of people were satisfied with the performance of the “welfare-oriented” government in the State.

The YSRCP government did not compromise on implementation of the Navaratnalu, weeding out of intermediaries and ensuring transparency through Direct Benefit Transfer, Mr. Raghava Rao said in a statement here after calling on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Amaravati and congratulating him on completing four years in office.

The former Minister’s son and party youth wing leader Sidda Sudhir was also present.

The Chief Minister had created history by implementing almost all the promises made in the manifesto prepared based on inputs received during his long march, Mr. Raghava Rao said.

The YSRCP government had ensured social justice by giving due representation to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and took the administration to the doorstep of the people through the village secretariats.

