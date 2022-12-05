Andhra Pradesh: Over 1 lakh people likely to attend Rayalaseema Garjana in Kurnool on Monday

December 05, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KURNOOL

Kurnool police impose traffic restrictions in view of the meet to be held at STBC Degree College

Ramesh Susarla

The STBC college ground being readied for the Rayalaseema Garjana to be held on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Over one lakh people, supporting the idea of three capitals and decentralised development of the State, are expected to participate in the Rayalaseema Garjana, to be organised at the STBC Degree College in Kurnool on Monday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy is monitoring the arrangements of the programme, spearheaded by the Lawyers’ and Students’ Joint Action Committee.

Traffic restrictions

The Kurnool police imposed traffic diversions and designated several places on the outskirts of the city for parking of vehicles coming from other districts.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna questioned the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as to against whom was the garjana being held.

“It is the Opposition parties who hold dharnas and garjana. If this is against the Central government, the State must clarify that and tell as to why no resolution was passed in the Assembly despite assurance from Union Law Minister on shifting of High Court to Kurnool,” he said.

Many Rayalaseema activists too have questioned the point of holding a garjana. “Who is the government holding the garjana against? Who has stopped it from passing a resolution in the State Assembly recommending setting up of the High Court at Kurnool and send the same to the Centre through the AP High Court,” they asked.

Activists questioned why the projects on Krishna river and modernisation of the Tungabhadra High Level Canal to Anantapur district have been stopped since 2019. They demanded that the Krishna River Management Board Office be set up in Kurnool, instead of Visakhapatnam, as the YSRCP government is proposing Kurnool as the Judicial Capital as part of its three-capital formula.

