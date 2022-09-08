Andhra Pradesh: Opposition demands probe into suicide of RGUKT student

‘Students should be counselled for academic stress’

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
September 08, 2022 19:35 IST

The opposition parties on Thursday demanded a high-level inquiry into the suicide of a student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Etcherla in Srikakulam district.

Bhaviri Vishista Rohini (17), a native of Saluru in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, resorted to the extreme step at her hostel on Wednesday, allegedly owing to poor performance in the examinations.

Another student, Kondapalli Manisha Anju, a native of Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district, resorted to the extreme step seven months ago.

CPI(M) district secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that the RGUKT management had failed to teach students properly, which was leading to poor performance in the examinations.

“The RGUKT management should ensure that the students are counselled for dealing with the academic stress. Experts should interact with students regularly to help them face all challenges including examination stress,” he added.

Congress leader Mustak Mohammad demanded that the authorities concerned must visit the institution regularly and interact with the students to know their grievances. “Many students who come from Telugu medium background face difficulties in following the lessons that are being taught in English medium,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar reportedly asked the RGUKT to submit a report on the reasons for the death of the student.

