Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: OLCMS helping govt. in efficient handling of court cases, says CS

The OLCMS is facilitating the departments to know about cases in time, says Sameer Sharma.
V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 20, 2022 22:47 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 22:47 IST

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma discussed the implementation of the Online Legal Case Management System (OLCMS) in a meeting with Advocate General (A-G) S. Sriram and Government Pleaders (GPs) at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr. Sharma said Andhra Pradesh was the first State to launch the OLCMS and it was helping the officers concerned in filing counters and other documents with the cooperation of the GPs as and when cases came up for hearing in courts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He observed that up to 50% of the cases were non-financial in nature and their pendency could be brought down to a large extent by just giving proper explanations to the courts. Besides, by doing so, the departments could avoid contempt proceedings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The OLCMS was facilitating the departments to know about cases in time thereby enabling them to take necessary action, Mr. Sharma added.

Mr. Sriram told the GPs to promptly inform the officers about cases and guide them how to proceed with the litigation. The officers have to, at the same time, leave no stone  unturned in resolving the issues that constitute the subject matters of writ petitions.

Earlier, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Secretary Babu A gave a detailed presentation on the OLCMS.

Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of various departments, additional A-G P. Sudhakar Reddy, public prosecutor Y. Nagi Reddy, additional PP S. Dushyant Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...