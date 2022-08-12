Andhra Pradesh: NTRUHS releases notification for admission into PG medical, dental courses

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) released the notification for admission into Post Graduate medical and dental degree/diploma courses for the academic year 2022-23 on Friday.

The university is inviting online application forms from eligible candidates under State Quota/Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2022-23 in the colleges affiliated to the university and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati.

In a statement, university Registrar Ch. Srinivasa Rao said online applications for PG (Medical) (https://pgcq.ntruhsadmissions.com/) and MDS (https://mds.ntruhsadmissions.com/) would be available from 10 a.m. on August 13 till 5 p.m. on August 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

For information relating to technical difficulties in exercising web options, candidates should contact the phone numbers 7416563063, 7416253073 and 9063400829. For information regarding the prospectus, the candidates should call 8978780501, 7997710168, 9391805238 and 9391805239 (from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). The university website is http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in and its E-mail ID is: appgadmissions2021@gmail.com.