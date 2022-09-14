Andhra Pradesh: New buildings getting ready for Annamayya dist. administration

A.D. Rangarajan RAYACHOTI
September 14, 2022 18:46 IST

Annamayya Collector P.S. Gireesha inspecting the site for construction of government buildings in Rayachoti on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than five months have passed after its formation and Annamayya district is still struggling to get the required building infrastructure ready.

A suitable piece of land has been identified for the Collector’s bungalow behind the new Collectorate building. But, the big task at hand is removal of boulders to get the land levelled. Earth movers and rollers have been engaged to fill the vacant space. A guesthouse is also coming up in the vicinity to accommodate the visitors to the newly-formed district headquarters.

Collector P.S. Gireesha, who inspected the ongoing works on Wednesday, instructed the engineering staff not to fell the huge trees. He examined the map and discussed the estimated cost of the building projects.

Revenue Divisional Officer Ranga Swamy and tahsildar Ravishankar Reddy accompanied the Collector.

