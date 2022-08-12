Andhra Pradesh: NDRF 10th Battalion holds rally with Tricolour at Nunna

Commandant distributes national flags in the locality

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA 
August 12, 2022 20:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion organised a road march to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations, at Nunna of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district on Friday. It was taken out as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga programme. 

The battalion Commandant Zahi Khan flagged off the rally at the Mother Theresa Nirmal Hruday Bhavan which saw the participation of about 450 officials and jawans of the battalion and more than 300 students of Nunna ZPH school.

Later,  Mr.  Zahid Khan distributed national flags in the locality. The battalion also organised a special programme to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. A group of local women, including Ramavarappadu Sarpanch Vari Sri Devi, Nunna - 1 MPTC member Bontu Sarojini tied rakhis to Mr. Zahid Khan, officers, and jawans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app